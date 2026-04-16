History presentation to highlight schooner Cadboro

PORT ANGELES — A question about a long-ago discovery in local waters set Larry Lang on a path that would reshape his understanding of the region’s early history.

In 2013, the North Olympic History Center volunteer and researcher was asked about a cannon reportedly recovered near Port Angeles years earlier. The inquiry led Lang to dig into shipping records, historical accounts and regional archives — work that ultimately pointed to the Hudson’s Bay Co. schooner Cadboro that sailed in the Pacific Northwest from 1826 to 1862.

Since then, Lang has continued to build on that initial discovery, uncovering new details about the ship and the broader geopolitical landscape of the time, when European and American interests were competing for control of the region.

Lang will share his research and the story of the Cadboro during a free presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.