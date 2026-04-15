ROWING: OPRA hosts Lake Crescent circumnavigation event

Lindsay Heia of the Lake Union Crew in Seattle takes part in the Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association’s Circumnavigation of Lake Crescent event on Sunday. (Jane Baker)

LAKE CRESCENT — The Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association hosted the first Lake Crescent Circumnavigation on Sunday, attracting 45 rowers from seven clubs across Washington State and British Columbia, who collectively rowed a 23-mile course around the lake.

The route followed a figure-eight pattern, beginning at Bovee’s Meadow, continuing to Fairholme Campground, returning to Bovee’s Meadow, and then heading to East Beach before finishing back at the starting point.

Crews rowed a variety of boats, including quads, doubles and singles. OPRA provided its boats for use and staffed aid stations with food and supplies throughout the five-hour event. Lake Crescent delivered with glassy water, sunshine and bald eagles.

“The conditions couldn’t have been better,” OPRA Coach Sean Halberg said. “Not only did the rowers push their endurance, they also experienced the stunning beauty of Lake Crescent.”

Based in Port Angeles on Ediz Hook, OPRA offers rowing programs and coaching for all ages, from elementary school students to adults. All skill levels are welcome. The next event is the Port Angeles Beach Sprint Regatta in July.