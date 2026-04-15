Homesharing discussion set Saturday at Port Angeles library

PORT ANGELES — Dr. Nancy Stephanz, a retired physician who was the driving force behind bringing the homesharing platform Nesterly to Clallam County, will present a talk on at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

The event is free.

Stephanz’s presentation will focus on how the Nesterly platform works, including listings, the screening and matching process, leasing and payments, and how residents can participate.

Nesterly partnered with United Way of Clallam County and the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce to create Olympic Home Share, a program that connects homeowners with people seeking longer-term, more affordable housing.