PREP SOFTBALL, BASEBALL: PA softball prepares for big battle Friday by crushing Knights

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles softball team muscled up for 18 runs while freshman Allison Leitz pitched a three-hitter in her first start for the Roughriders in an 18-1 win over Bremerton.

Kennedy Rognlien was the big star at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple while scoring two runs and driving in six.

Leitz helped her own cause, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Morgan Politika was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Abby Rudd and Lynzee Reid each hit doubles, while Mariah Disque had two RBIs. Mikkhia Stevens and Lilly Anne Lancaster each scored three runs. Stevens walked three times and was hit by a pitch.

Leitz went the full five innings and struck out eight.

Port Angeles’ game Tuesday at home was rained out. The Riders (6-0, 8-1) are next scheduled to play a huge game at North Kitsap (6-0, 7-1) at 4:30 p.m. Friday for sole possession of first place in the Olympic League.

Port Angeles 18, Bremerton 1

PA 3 9 5 1 0 x x — 18 12 1

Brem. 0 1 0 0 0 x x — 1 3 3

Pitching

PA — Leitz 5 IP, 3 H, 8 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 6 RBI; Politika 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Leitz 2-4, R, 4 RBI; Reid 1-4, 2B, R, BB; Disque 1-4, 2 RBI; Rudd 1-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Baseball North Mason 2, Port Angeles 1, 11 inn.

BELFAIR — The Port Angeles baseball team had a heartbreaking loss on the road Monday, dropping a marathon 11-inning game against North Mason.

The Roughriders weren’t able to take advantage of outstanding pitching performances from Kody Williams and Ethan Swenson. Williams started the game, going eight innings and allowing six hits and one earned run. He struck out eight. Swenson pitched 2⅓, allowing one earned run and striking out three.

North Mason was able to win in the bottom of the 11th on a walk, stolen base, wild pitch and then a bunt to bring the runner home from third.

Zach DeBray went 3-for-6 with an RBI, while Owen Leitz was 2-for-5 and Easton Fisher 2-for-6. Abe Brenkman was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Bulldogs beat the Riders twice this season by the identical score of 2-1.

Port Angeles’ (1-5, 4-5) game Tuesday at home was postponed due to heavy rain. The Riders’ next scheduled game is at North Kitsap (4-1, 4-1) on Thursday.

In another game this weekend, East Jefferson beat South Whidbey 16-7.

North Mason 2, Port Angeles 1

PA 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 11 3

NM 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 6 2

Pitching

PA — Williams 8 IP, 6 H, ER, 8 K; Swenson 2.1 IP, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — DeBray 3-6, RBI; Leitz 2-5; Fisher 2-6; Brenkman 2-4, R.