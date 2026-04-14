PREP GOLF: Sequim, Port Angeles boys and girls all win

SEQUIM — Sequim’s boys and girls golfers were in complete control in a pair of Olympic League victories over Bremerton on Monday at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course.

The boys posted a 164-242 win against the Knights, with the top five individual finishes all made by Sequim players.

Adrian Aragon collected another match medalist honor for Sequim by shooting a 1-over-par 37 on the front with birdies on the par-5 third hole and the par-3 fifth hole.

Teammate Levi Breithaupt was two shots back at 39 after making par on seven of his nine holes.

Collin Sanders added a round of 43 and Talon Stover posted a 45 to round out Sequim’s scorers.

Cody Dunscomb was fifth for the Wolves after shooting a 49, and freshman Paddy Brooks wrote down a 53.

In the girls contest, Sequim’s top four breezed to a 178-240 win over the Knights.

Raimey Brewer led the way by shooting par on her final five holes on the front nine to earn match medalist honors with a round of 42.

Sophomore Kaiya Robinson shot 44, while Gabriella Hood and Kendra Dodson each carded rounds of 46.

The Wolves (5-0) are off to a hot start, coach Tim Lusk said.

“The team has been led by seniors Raimey Brewer and Kendra Dodson, along with sophomores Ella Hood and Kaiya Robinson, as they hold down four of the top eight spots in league with average scores of 46, 48, 48 and 50, respectively.”

Sequim visits Bainbridge in boys and girls matches on Thursday.

Port Angeles wins pair

PORT ANGELES — Cale Wentz and Sky Gelder each shot 1-over-par 37 to earn co-medalist honors as the Roughriders dusted the Buccaneers on the front nine at Peninsula Golf Club on Monday.

Wentz and Gelder each posted one birdie on their round with seven pars.

Max Gagnon came in with a round of 40, while Noah Myers added a 43 and Kolby Charles tied for fifth with Kingston’s Joshua Vanhuis at 44.

In the girls contest, the Riders had the top six lowest scores in a 236-277 win over the Buccaneers on Monday at Peninsula Golf Club.

Layla Parker led all players with a round of 50, while Izzy Spencer and Lainey Rudd added a pair of 61s.

Maya Callis had a 64 and Amy Biondolillo posted a 66.

The Riders’ golfers compete at Olympic today.

Girls Tennis North Mason 4, Port Angeles 3

PORT ANGELES — The Riders dropped a home match to the Bulldogs.

North Mason 4, Port Angeles 3

Singles

No. 1: Laura Hicks def. Cayleigh Alward (PA) 6-3, 6-1.

No. 2: Sawyer Stanley def. Audrey Rudd (PA) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3: Alyssia Larson (PA) def. Stella McFarlane 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Alison Fricker/Rylie Medley (PA) def. Emily Thomas/Hannah Alfonso 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2: Annie Netherly/Sophia Pins def. Julie Getzin/Leilah Francis (PA) 7-5, 6-3.

No. 3: Brooke Howard/Julia Gaugun def. Brylie Martin/Ivy Powless (PA) 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).

No. 4: Cate Chance/Keira Bourn def. Chloe Lawrence/Payton Hagen 7-5, 6-0.