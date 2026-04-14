Photography exhibit to open today at Peninsula College

“Ancestor Walk” is part of Holli Margell’s “Memory Thread” exhibit opening today in ʔaʔkʷustəŋáw̕txʷ House of Learning Longhouse Gallery at Peninsula College.

PORT ANGELES — “Memory Thread,” an exhibit of photography by Holli Margell, will open today at the ʔaʔkʷustəŋáw̕txʷ House of Learning Longhouse Gallery.

“Memory Thread” will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays until June 18 in the Longhouse Gallery on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles Campus, 1503 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Margell is a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and a 2002 Peninsula College graduate.

The exhibit, which explores the history of her ancestors’ forced removal from the Ohio Territory to Oklahoma, intertwines personal narrative, cultural memory and visual storytelling.

“Reflection and connection motivate me to create art,” Margell said. “There are stories in all of us, our families and experiences. Art is one way I share my own lived experience and connection with my ancestors.”

Margell was born and raised in Seattle before she moved to the Olympic Peninsula at 17 to attend Peninsula College, where she studied photojournalism. She operates Holli with an I Photography in West Seattle while continuing to create art.

Margell will discuss her exhibit during a May 21 Studium Generale lecture in the college’s Little Theater.

For more information, call Sadie Crow at 360-417-7992, email longhouse@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.