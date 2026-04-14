Electronics recycling event set for Saturday at Civic Field

SEQUIM — Olympic Kiwanis, in partnership with Friendly Earth International Recycling, will host an electronics recycling collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Civic Field, 307 S. Race St.

The following items will be accepted for recycling: computers, laptops, servers, printers, LCD monitors, flat-screen TVs, networking equipment, hard drives, circuit boards, wire, UPS battery backups, computer accessories, cable boxes, video game consoles, home electronics, MP3 players, cell phones, iPads and other tablets, video games, stereo equipment and miscellaneous electronics.

Organizers cannot accept appliances, tube televisions or monitors, projection TVs or exercise equipment.

Donated devices will either be fixed and resold by Friendly Earth International Recycling or disassembled for parts.

It’s recommended that personal data be wiped from the machines, if possible.

Proceeds will support the programs of Olympic Kiwanis and the Sequim Free Clinic.

For more information, call Chuck Standley at 360-809-0731, email Tom Clark at thomasclark@technologist.com or visit https:// olympickiwanis.homestead.com.