ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Easton Fisher, Port Angeles baseball

In a game that saw 35 baserunners, there were plenty of stats in a wild, 315-pitch Port Angeles 9-7 victory over rival Sequim on Friday, but one performance by a Port Angeles baseball player stood out.

Easton Fisher was dominant in this game, going 4-for-5 with a two-run double. He ended up driving in three runs to go along with three runs scored and three stolen bases as it seemed like Fisher was right in the middle of every Roughriders rally. Fisher, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Riders football team, showed off his speed when he blazed around third base from second to score standing up on a shallow single.

The victory got the Riders in the win column in league. Fisher and his Port Angeles teammates return to the diamond at 4:15 p.m. today to take on North Kitsap looking to build on Friday’s win.

Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.