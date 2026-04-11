Port Angeles Community Players to raise funds at annual gala

PORT ANGELES — Tickets are on sale for the Port Angeles Community Players’ 74th anniversary gala.

The May 9 fundraiser will be at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $90 through April 20, and then they will increase to $100. They can be purchased at www.field hallevents.org/tickets.

Proceeds from the gala will help replace the seats at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse.

“It’s time,” said Rebecca Senne, the Players’ gala chair. “We’re seeing bigger shows with sellout crowds, and the bums have spoken: Our facility upgrades will continue with new seating. Let’s raise the roof, and some funds, together.”

The 1970s-themed gala will include live entertainment, door prizes, a costume contest, a DJ, dinner, live and silent auctions, dancing and disco.