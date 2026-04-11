North Olympic Library System accepting art for exhibit

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Library System is accepting art for its “Farm to Table” exhibit through May 4.

Applications are available at www.nols.org/farm-art.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to submit artwork inspired by agriculture and food.

Artwork in any format and medium will be considered, from finger painting to sculpture, video or poetry.

The exhibit will be on display at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles, from June 12 through Aug. 15.

Artists may list their artwork for sale. The library will not charge or take a commission.

The exhibition will be part of the all-ages 2026 “Plant a Seed, Read” Summer Reading Program.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500 or email art@nols.org.