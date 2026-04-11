LETTER: Mueller respected

Politicians often stretch the truth to deceive. This president lies so often, however, that I’ve learned to quickly put his untruths out of my mind. There are far more important things to think about.

This president often trumpets his own achievements. Many of these boasts are exaggerated while others are outright falsehoods. I’ve learned to ignore his self-centeredness. Other individuals are far more worthy of my attention and respect.

One such individual is Robert Mueller, who recently passed away at 81. After a college friend was killed in the Vietnam War, Mueller and several colleagues felt they should “follow his example and at least go into the service.” Mueller joined the Marines and deployed to Vietnam for two years.

After Mueller attended law school and served in the Department of Justice, George W. Bush nominated him as FBI director in 2001.

When the 10-year appointment ended, Barack Obama asked Mueller to remain two additional years.

The Senate unanimously confirmed him 100-0. Mueller had earned unanimous, bipartisan respect.

And yet, posting on the day of Mueller’s death, the president wrote, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Mr. President, you have sunk to a new low. It’s not all about you. Shame on you for celebrating the death of a respected public servant. And shame on the president’s supporters, none of whom has yet to publicly denounce the regrettable post.

Robert Mueller, our nation is better for your service. We thank you.

David Christian

Port Angeles