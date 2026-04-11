Clallam County beaches partially reopen to shellfish harvesting

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County beaches on the Strait of Juan de Fuca have been partially reopened for recreational shellfish harvesting.

Beaches on the Strait remain closed for butter and varnish clams from Cape Flattery to the Jefferson County line, according to the Clallam County Department of Health and Human Services.

Sequim Bay, Discovery Bay and ocean beaches remain closed for all species due to high paralytic shellfish poison levels.

Paralytic shellfish poison is a biotoxin released by the marine plankton Alexandrium. Shellfish eat the plankton and the biotoxin can accumulate in their meat.

Symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning, which can appear within minutes or hours, include tingling of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, followed by difficulty breathing and paralysis.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning can be fatal. People experiencing those symptoms after consuming shellfish should call 911. The heat-stable toxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing.

Butter and varnish clams retain the toxin for up to a year, which is why they often remain closed longer than other species.

Crabmeat does not retain the biotoxin, but it can be present in crab guts and butter, the white-yellow fat inside the back of the shell, so they should be thoroughly cleaned, and the crab butter and guts should be discarded.

For more information, call the Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632 or visit www.doh.wa.gov/shellfish safety.htm.