Squatchcon, symphony concert this weekend

Squatchcon, stage performances and a symphony event highlight this weekend’s activities on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Snappy Players will present “Sasquatch: Dead or Alive” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hub, 117 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $10 per person and $8 for children and seniors. Proceeds will benefit Clallam Mosaic.

Club Hub members and Clallam Mosaic VIPs will be admitted free. All funds raised will be donated to Clallam Mosaic.

“The play was collaboratively written by staff and participants,” said Rose Fredson, activity lead for Clallam Mosaic. “The main contributors were Per Berg, myself, Baillieu Lewis and Bonny Cates.”

The project began as a conversation about legends, with most of the talk centering around Sasquatch.

The play will be directed by Fredson with assistance from Berg, Brastad and Lewis.

The cast features many participants and staff, although Fredson said, “The stars of the show are really Bonny Cates, who plays Sasquatch, and Per, who is the main antagonist.”

Additional cast members include Charlie Snodgrass as the billionaire Charles Lankenshire, Adam Hawkes as Gertrude Lankenshire, Sam Brastad as Lankenshire’s pet tiger, Jeremy Reyes as Sasquatch’s friend and Bob Talbot as Sheriff Bob.

The play includes Squatch haters, played by Per Berg and Ben Klockers, as well as Squatch lovers, played by Lewis, Beth Walker, Violet Snodgrass, Deni Isett and Charmaine Davis.

And then there are the beavers, played by Bonne Smith, Cameron Bell and Deacon Bell.

For more information, visit www.clallammosaic.org.

• The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Field Notes,” from 5 to 7 tonight in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd. Port Angeles.

The exhibit blends art, observation and reverence for the natural world as it explores the connections between ecology, creativity and the act of paying attention.

Rooted in the environment of the Pacific Northwest, the exhibition features works by contemporary artists Ann Reid, Natalie Niblack, Justin Gibben and Anne Goetzman.

“The exhibition is inspired in part by the donated works of the late Anne Goetzman, whose lifelong devotion to both birds and art shaped the foundation of Field Notes,” said Lindsey Shepherd, the gallery’s curator. “Goetzman created work that bridges science and emotion, capturing each feather and wing with both precision and wonder.”

The exhibit features pieces that range from detailed scientific studies to expressive interpretations.

Guests will hear a presentation from Michael Glore, the executive director of the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Light bites will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Field Notes” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through July 5.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-457-3532 or visit www.pafac.org.

• The Port Angeles Arts Council will host Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at various venues in downtown Port Angeles.

The monthly art walk aims to connect the community and visitors with the arts scene in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for a Pokemon stuffed animal from Dusk Mart and a board game from Anime Kat.

The Art Walk Passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location.

Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

For more information, visit www.portangeles artscouncil.org.

• The fifth Squatchcon Comics and Arts Convention will continue in Port Angeles through Sunday with activities scheduled at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St.; the Hub, 117 N. Lincoln St.; and Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St.

Four-day Squatchon passes are $25 per person and $15 for youths 17 and younger; kids 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult pass holder.

The vendor market at the Vern Burton Center will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Featured events include:

— The “Free Octopus Cosplay and Costume Swap” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Studio Bob. Attendees can bring fabric or clean, gently used costume pieces to trade, as well as take what they like from the Squatchcon collection.

— The all-ages “Under the Sea Blacklight Party” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The party will include a DJ, blacklight face painting and a photobooth. Mermaid, pirate and nautical-themed costumes are encouraged. Admission is $15 per person or free with a Squatchcon pass.

— A screening of the director’s cut of “The Lady of the Lake” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with director Ryan Grulich.

— The annual Squatchcon Cosplay Costume Party and Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hub. The party will include live music from Reckless Dove. The winners of the all-ages cosplay contest will be announced at 8 p.m.

For more information, including ticket sales and the complete schedule, visit www.squatchconpa.com.

Several partner organizations are offering Squatchcon-themed experiences this weekend. Admission is not included with a Squatchcon pass. Events include:

— “Drag Me to the PNW” featuring Blake McCabe, Aries, Johnny Longboy, Richard Stephens, Tia Stephens, Aleksandra Mistress of Fusion and Drew Paradisco at 8 tonight at Studio Bob. The 16-and-older cosplay-themed burlesque show is $25 per person.

— D6 Gaming Arena will host SquatchCon Open 2026, a 50-player Warhammer 40,000 grand tournament, on Saturday and Sunday at the Port Angeles Masonic Temple, 622 S. Lincoln St. Tournament registration is $75 per person at www.best coastpairings.com/event/zmxpz50usgdn.

• “Much Ado About Nothing” will finish its run with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and matinees at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the JFK Building at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.saltfire theatre.org/tickets.

Genevieve Barlow will direct the cast of local performers in a fresh take on the Shakespearean comedy.

Barlow will lead the cast in a talkback following the matinee performances on Sunday.

• A Port Angeles Symphony concert with celebrated pianist Alexander Tutunov is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles.

Tutunov, a noted soloist and longtime friend of the Port Angeles Symphony, will join the orchestra for Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, conducted by maestro Jonathan Pasternack.

The performance is part of the Symphony’s Concert & Cuisine Gala fundraiser. Tickets to the dinner are sold out, but there are still seats available for the concert.

Tickets to the fundraiser are $45 for general seating, $35 for seniors 65 and older at https://pasymphony.ludus.com.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at Field Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

• Sol Azul will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Sound Advice will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Pet Emergency Group will host a Flapjacks Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 130 River Road, Sequim.

The meal, which costs $12 per person, includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice.

Tickets are available at www.petemergencygroup.org or at the door.

The group is working to develop after-hours emergency veterinarian care on the Olympic Peninsula.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim.

This month’s sale will feature astronomy books, hardback fiction and tiny books.

Proceeds will benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• Eric Wagner will read from his new book “Seabirds as Sentinels: Auklets, Puffins, Shearwaters, and the View from Destruction Island” at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The presentation is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP at www.port booknews.com/seabirds.

The book explores how rhinoceros auklets and other seabirds on Destruction Island act as indicators of climate-driven changes in the North Pacific.

Wagner, a staff writer with the Puget Sound Institute at the University of Washington-Tacoma, also wrote “After the Blast: The Ecological Recovery of Mount St. Helens” and “Penguins in the Desert.”

Wagner will be available to sign copies of the book after the reading.

• Poetry on the Salish Sea will host its April Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The free event will feature poets Allisa Cherry, Luther “Lue” Hughes and Jacqueline Trimble.

Cherry is the author of “An Exodus of Sparks,” the winner of the 2024 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize.

Hughes is the author of “A Shiver in the Leaves” and the chapbook “Touched.”

Trimble, the poet laureate of Alabama, is the author of “American Happiness” and “How to Survive the Apocalypse.”

An open reception will follow at Taps @ the Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., across the street from the theater.

• Cassandra and Lissette Garay will present “From Field to Tortilla with La Cocina” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

The Garays, owners of La Cocina, will discuss the journey from field to tortilla and how regional agriculture can shape the foods we eat every day.

The presentation will be part of the grange’s Food for Thought series.

For more information, visit the grange’s website, www.quimpergrange.org.