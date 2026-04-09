Port Angeles Arts Council to host open house

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday following its 5:30 p.m. board meeting.

The meetings, both of which are open to the public, rotate venues each month. Wednesday’s meeting will be at Clallam Mosaic, 129 W. First St., Port Angeles.

The open house will offer an opportunity for artists and patrons to find out what the arts council is doing, learn about upcoming opportunities, share current projects and socialize.

The council is a forum for artists and arts organizations which advocates for arts education at all levels and serves to facilitate and advise on the development of art projects in the public sphere.

For more information, email portangelesarts council@outlook.com or visit www.portangeles artscouncil.org.