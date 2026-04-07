Second Saturday Art Walk set for this weekend

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Arts Council will host Second Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at various venues in downtown Port Angeles.

The monthly event aims to connect the community and visitors with the arts scene in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

Participants who visit and collect stamps from half of the locations will be entered into a raffle for a Pokemon stuffed animal from Dusk Mart and a board game from Anime Kat.

The Art Walk Passport can be picked up and returned at any Second Saturday Art Walk location.

Participants must include their contact information to be entered into the drawing.

For more information, visit www.portangelesartscouncil.org.