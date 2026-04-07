Land trust’s Conservation Connection set for April 12

PORT ANGELES — Registration is open for the North Olympic Land Trust’s 18th Conservation Connection, which is set for 1 p.m. April 12.

The Conservation Connection, formerly known as the Conservation Breakfast, will be at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

To register for the free event, visit www.north olympiclandtrust.org/events.

This year’s theme, Art in Conservation, will showcase local artists’ work.

One of the featured artists will be Gabriel Newton and his series of paintings entitled “SUPER POD: All Together.”

The collection depicts the 74 remaining Southern Resident orcas on pieces of wood reclaimed from the shores of the Salish Sea.

The program will include an artist panel discussion, co-hosted by North Olympic Land Trust and the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center.

Following the panel discussion, this year’s Out Standing in the Field winner will be awarded, and there will be an update from the land trust.

After the presentations, attendees and presenters will have a chance to mingle and view the artists’ works.

For more information, call 360-417-1815, ext. 1, or email annabelle@northolympiclandtrust.org.