Haunted Lake Crescent Tour set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — A nighttime tour focused on a legendary local murder and paranormal activity will be offered Saturday during Squatchon.

The “Haunted Lake Crescent Tour: The Lady of the Lake — A Warning to the Curious” will take participants on a 2½-hour walk through wooded areas near Lake Crescent Lodge, 416 Lake Crescent Road.

Tickets are $55 plus a $5.54 ticket fee and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/y36rs5jf.

The tour will take place from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It will explore the story of Hallie Latham Illingworth, who disappeared Dec. 22, 1937, and whose well-preserved body resurfaced three years later, as well as the investigation that led to her husband’s conviction for her murder.

The event will take place at night and proceed rain or shine. Attendees are advised to bring flashlights, warm clothing and appropriate footwear for uneven and possibly wet terrain.

Advance tickets are required. The tour is not included with Squatchcon admission. The event is recommended for adults and space is limited.

Filmmaker Ryan Grulich, director of the film, “The Lady of the Lake,” and paranormal investigator Ross Allison will lead the tour.

A screening of “The Lady of the Lake” will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob as part of Squatchcon. For information about the screening, go to https://tinyurl.com/5b3h2scx.