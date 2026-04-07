‘Field Notes’ to open at Port Angeles Fine Arts Center

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Field Notes,” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The free event will be at the center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

The exhibit blends art, observation and reverence for the natural world as it explores the connections between ecology, creativity and the act of paying attention.

Rooted in the Pacific Northwest environment, the exhibition will feature works by contemporary artists Ann Reid, Natalie Niblack, Justin Gibben and Anne Goetzman.

“The exhibition is inspired in part by the donated works of the late Anne Goetzman, whose lifelong devotion to both birds and art shaped the foundation of Field Notes,” said Lindsey Shepherd, the gallery’s curator. “Goetzman created work that bridges science and emotion, capturing each feather and wing with both precision and wonder.”

The exhibit will feature pieces that range from detailed scientific studies to expressive interpretations.

Guests will hear a presentation from Michael Glore, the executive director of the Dungeness River Nature Center.

Light bites will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Field Notes” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through July 5.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-457-3532 or visit www.pafac.org.