Retired teacher, mentor and coach, Jim Guthrie speaks at the Port Townsend High School auditorium on Saturday to receive the second annual Alumni Inductee Award and to be inducted into the PTHS Alumni Hall of Fame. Guthrie was a teacher, mentor and coach at PTHS for 27 years and was the only one of the five inductees to be present for the event. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Brita Altig, née Guthrie, greets her father Jim Guthrie as he goes onstage at the Port Townsend High School auditorium on Saturday to receive the Alumni Inductee Award and to be inducted into the PTHS Alumni Hall of Fame. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

Brita Altig, née Guthrie, greets her father Jim Guthrie as he goes onstage at the Port Townsend High School auditorium on Saturday to receive the Alumni Inductee Award and to be inducted into the PTHS Alumni Hall of Fame. The elder Guthrie was a teacher, mentor and coach at PTHS for 27 years and was the only one of the five inductees to be present for the second annual event. Other inductees were Tom Camfield, Joan Wiley O’Meara, Marvin Shields and Chuck Robinson. Guthrie is speaking before a dais he built for the school several years ago.