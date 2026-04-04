New exhibit to be featured at Grover Gallery in Port Townsend

Printmaker Monica Gutierrez-Quarto will exhibit some of her work during April at the Grover Gallery in downtown Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — The Grover Gallery will host an opening for its new exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday during Port Townsend’s First Saturday Art Walk.

The gallery is located at 236 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The exhibit will feature printmaking by Monica Gutierrez-Quarto, mixed media by Karen Lene Rudd, photography by Rick York and acrylic paintings by Lisa Whitwell.

The artists will be in the gallery during art walk to discuss their work and their artistic processes.

The exhibit will remain on display from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays until April 27.