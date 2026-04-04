LETTER: Unjustified war

Regarding the column “Reasons to go to war with Iran” (PDN, Feb. 27).

Like most columns encouraging wars, justifications for considering war sound convincing until a war begins. We are seeing this play out in real time.

We are entering a war while in talks with Iran, without a plan of strategy, consideration of our history with Iran and consideration of our current relationship with our allies.

We were engaged in good-faith negotiations with Iran. Americans have no report of those talks, and we are already at war?

We have alienated NATO, Canada and created burdensome tariffs on our allies in the Pacific.

Can we count on their support for a war we initiated if we are mired in a long-term conflict, again?

We’ve mettled in Iranian and Iraqi regime beginning in 1941. Can Iranian people trust our intentions?

The author mentions Iran’s closeness to Russia and China. Where will we be if they come to Iran’s rescue?

Millions of American military families are burdened with the memories of past wars.

No military medals or “thank you for your service” handshakes can ever make up for the living injuries our military families bear.

For our government to begin a war while in talks with Iran, not backed by Congress, or our top brass is heartbreaking.

Military families deserve better.

Pamela Hunter

Forks