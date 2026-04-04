LETTER: Represent our voices

What is the point of Congress?

I pose this question because it was my understanding that we elect people to represent our voices in the nation’s Capitol.

But since President Trump retook office, it is my observation, he issues decrees instead of working to pass laws.

Case in point, the war in Iran.

During the weekend, Lindsey Graham said Cuba is next.

Where is the discussion from our representatives? Where is the thoughtful consideration that we sent all these people to D.C. to have on our behalf? Why are all these people being paid by our taxes if one person feels emboldened to make these important decisions without congressional input?

This all started in 1775 with “no taxation without representation.”

I want my representation to be part of Congress again.

Kathie Cook

Sequim