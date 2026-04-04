LETTER: Meaningful songs

Instead of too many words, I want to remind us about songs that have said more and have lasted a long time in our memory.

Remember the Beatles’ “Revolution,” John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World,” Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction, “What’s Going On?” by Marvin Gaye, Cat Stevens’ “Peace Train” and Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Currently, Sons of Legion writes and sings “Power” and “Remember My Name.”

There are many more songs that send a clear message about respect, peaceful solutions and never giving up.

These songs are still appropriate for today, and I hope you will be singing these songs out loud with all your hearts.

Singing is good for your soul, and their message is good for your heart.

The current world situation is not OK. The world deserves better, and so do you.

Being silent is not the answer. Do your part; you are not alone.

Do not give up or they will win.

Eileen Cummings

Sequim