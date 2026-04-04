LETTER: Healthcare policy

Faced with an incredibly challenging budget situation, the state Legislature has made wise decisions to protect essential health care funding, see “Democrats settle on plan to patchup WA’s budget (PDN, March 13).

In its final budget, the Legislature chose not to balance the budget by sacrificing critical services for Medicaid patients and others who rely on the health care safety net.

Community health centers across the state, including North Olympic Healthcare Network, are relieved and grateful to our policymakers, including Reps. Adam Bernbaum and Steve Tharinger and Sen. Mike Chapman, for preserving the funding that ensures Medicaid patients have dental care coverage and for maintaining the pharmacy benefit that helps make medications affordable and funds many vital services that health centers provide.

At a time when federal policy changes will result in decreased funding for health centers and reduced health care insurance for patients, Washington state should be proud of upholding its values as a leader in ensuring the health of its residents.

Dr. Michael S. Maxwell

Chief Executive Officer, North Olympic Healthcare Network

Port Angeles