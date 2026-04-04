EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features Jennifer Scott, North Olympic Peninsula APEX Accelerator.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:15 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the second-floor meeting room at the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and they can be purchased from the meeting room cashier.

This week features Feiro Marine Life Center.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Kristina Cain, Lower Elwha Health Clinic, discussing creative art therapy.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Noah Glaude, executive director, North Olympic Library System.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features hiking 200 miles across England, presented by Ann and Mike Nolan.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Joe DeScala with 4PA.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in Port Angeles.

This week features Joanne Clark of Healthy Families on Rose House.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features Priya Jayadev, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features current immigration issues in Jefferson County and the Rapid Response Team.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Student of the Month and Marine Science Center.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.