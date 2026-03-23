AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Miller named WIAA athlete of the week

The Forks powerlifting team came in second this weekend at a North Beach powerlifting meet. (Trevor Highfield)

Port Angeles soccer player Matthew Miller was named a WIAA athlete of the week last week after scoring seven goals in three games.

OLYMPIA — Port Angeles boys soccer senior captain Matthew Miller, on the brink of breaking a major Roughriders record, was named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athlete of the week for the week of March 14-21.

Miller led the Riders to two comeback victories to open the season, delivering clutch performances in both matches. Miller recorded two goals and an assist in a win over Steilacoom after the Riders trailed 1-0 at halftime, then followed with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 comeback victory over Bremerton after trailing 2-0. His playmaking and scoring ability sparked both rallies, consistently beating defenders to create opportunities and finishing with precision to secure the wins.

He followed up with a four-goal, one assist performance in a 6-1 win over North Mason on March 17, giving him seven goals on the season. In that game, he tied the all-time Port Angeles school record for goals (66) scored set by Rick Smith in 2000.

Miller will get a chance to set the Port Angeles High School record tonight with a home match against Olympic.

Forks powerlifting

FORKS — The Forks Powerlifting Club took second Saturday at the North Beach powerlifting meet.

More than 20 teams competed. Taking first place were Kolton Cornish at 123 pounds and Logan Ramsey at 240 pounds. Samuel Lopez Rivera at 148 pounds, Kade Highfield at 181 and Connor Roberts at 165 all came in fourth in their weight classes. A total of 15 Forks students are on the powerlifting roster.