LETTER: QAnon, unloaded

Millions of Americans across the political spectrum still believe in some theories of far-right QAnon.

Once a strong emotional belief takes hold, a person may struggle to abandon that potent identification.

Ask Marjorie Taylor Green, an early broadcaster of the QAnon conclusions which she helped to radicalize in hearts and minds.

Brandishing her merciless voice, MTG spread alarm, often partisan misinformation, about satan-worshipping pedophiles in our government, businesses and media, “Pizza gate” one of the most infamous.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, defamed by ruthless propaganda about eating children in an imaginary pizza parlor basement, smeared with ruthless disinformation by Russia in the 2016 elections, was threatened with “Lock her up!” by sly candidate, Donald Trump.

These malicious deeds drew me to discount everything QAnon said.

But they were partially right: A horrible international human trafficking and child sex ring was flourishing.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, adept manipulators and extortionists, hid their sinister crimes by attending business and government security meetings, birthday and charity galas, elite educational events and political fundraising dinners to ensnare the rich and depraved in a vile web.

Justice must prevail for those girls, now women, with rigorous, transparent investigations and trials.

No cushy minimum security perks. Was Trump complicit with Epstein and Maxwell?

MTG decries any Epstein coverup, and next she must disavow white Christian nationalism for our government.

QAnon supporters, rethink your convictions about what causes our country to go off track, who true Americans are, and how we will revitalize our democratic republic.

Gayle Brauner

Port Angeles