LETTER: No red carpet

Regarding the article “Coho returns to music, sign-waving community” (Peninsula Daily News, Feb. 19.)

How stupid do you people think Canadians are? We don’t need your red carpet and phony gestures of flag waving at the Coho terminal.

Who in their right mind wants to visit a country that has concentration camps, extrajudicial executions, daily mass shootings, kidnapping of foreign presidents, contempt for non-citizens, hatred of LGBTQ people and widespread political corruption?

Who would step into a country whose populace voted, twice, for a so-called president having the IQ of a lobotomized amoeba?

Did we mention treatment of women as breeding stock and complete ignorance of your bordering countries?

The selfishness of America is unfathomable to most of the world.

What nation would go out of its way to deny universal publicly paid health care to its citizens? What kind of people would stand in the way of their neighbor having taxpayer-funded cancer care or a broken leg fixed?

Want our tourist dollars? Clean up your act. Take a cue from the good people of Minneapolis.

Get ICE out of America, wave protest signs, occupy your politicians’ offices and defend your neighbors from police violence.

Join the ACLU, Indivisible, Amnesty International and independent media.

Until then, forget about our camaraderie and keep your red carpet rolled up.

Anne Hansen

Victoria, B.C.