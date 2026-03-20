PREPS: Wolves keep it close against state runner-up North Kitsap

Sequim’s Colten Anderson, right, vies with North Kitsap’s Bryan Montes De Oca during the Wolves’ 1-0 loss to the Vikings on Thursday at Sequim High School.

SEQUIM — Sequim yielded an early own goal when a header clearance attempt spun backward into goal, but the Wolves settled down and played last season’s Class 2A state runner-up North Kitsap tightly the rest of the way in a 1-0 Olympic League boys soccer loss.

Inside of the first 10 minutes of the contest, the Vikings earned a long free kick neard midfield. The kick was sent in, but the attempt to clear it with a header went awry and into the back of the net for a Sequim own goal.

“Something we need to work on, the goal we gave up against Kingston [on Tuesday] was something similar,” coach Ian McCallum said.

“We have been giving up a lot of free kicks, a little over enthusiasm. And we got caught last night and on Tuesday.”

McCallum said sophomore Colton Anderson was a highlight.

“Colton scored two on Tuesday and he was close a number of times against North Kitsap. He was just unfortunate in front of goal,” McCallum said.

“Defender Ayden Peters had a really solid game, Colin Feik had a fantastic challenge and our goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland came up with some outstanding saves, particularly late, to keep us within one goal.”

Sequim was without speedy forward Josh Alcaraz and lost Feik to a hamstring injury during the match.

“After the game we talked about it, the seniors were talking about it and they said this was the closest game they have had with North Kitsap. They lost 3-1 and 5-1 last year so there’s lots to be proud of. It was great as a coach to hear the frustration about the number of scoring chances we had. Their coach said he was happy the final whistle blew because we were building up [towards scoring a goal].”

Sequim (1-1) visited North Mason late Friday.

“Let’s be frustrated and annoyed that we lost, but we have to take care of it.”

The Wolves host Bainbridge on Tuesday.

McCallum will be coaching against his son Brody, a senior member of the Spartans.

Baseball North Mason 2, Port Angeles 1

PORT ANGELES — The Bulldogs edged the Roughriders in a pitchers’ duel in their Olympic League debut Thursday at Volunteer Park.

North Mason scratched the eventual winning run home with one out in the top of the seventh when Port Angeles pitcher Carston Seibel hit a Bulldog to open the frame, allowed a single and intentionally walked the next batter to set up the double play.

The Riders recorded that double play, but not before a run was able to tag and score. Port Angeles was able to double up a baserunner at second and get out of the inning.

Port Angeles did manage a two-out walk by Kody Williams in the bottom of the seventh, but the Riders couldn’t even up the score.

Earlier, Seibel singled down the left field line to score Zach DeBray to knot the score at 1-all in the bottom of the fifth.

Ethan Swenson had two hits, including a double, for Port Angeles.

Williams went four innings for the Riders, allowing a run on a walk and a hit and striking out six.

Seibel went three innings on the mound, racking up two strikeouts.

North Mason 2, Port Angeles 1

NM 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 3 1

PA 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 1

WP: Atencio LP: Seibel

Hitting

NM — Pride 1-3; Rice 1-3, RBI; Shumaker 0-2, RBI.

PA — Swenson 2-3, 2B; Seibel 1-4, RBI; Williams 0-1, 3 BB; DeBray 0-2, BB, R.

Pitching

NM — Atencio 4.1 IP, H, ER, 6 BB, 5 K; Jones 2.2 2 H, BB, 2 K.

PA — Williams 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K; Seibel 3 IP, H, ER, BB, 2 K.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.