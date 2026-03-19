Clallam Fire District 2 considering EMS levy

PORT ANGELES — Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue commissioners are considering putting an Emergency Medical Services levy on the ballot.

Fire Chief Jake Patterson presented to the commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday.

“I was just getting the parameters from them so I can prepare a resolution for them for the next meeting,” Patterson said.

During the meeting, Patterson asked if commissioners want to put an EMS levy on the ballot to support the department’s advanced life support paramedic program.

“We don’t have an EMS levy; we’ve never had one,” Patterson said. “We started the program without one, but it’s not really sustainable without one, so they’re considering an EMS levy for this year.”

Patterson was instructed to prepare an official resolution about the levy and bring it back to the commissioners for their next regular meeting on April 21.

Until that resolution is ready, the levy rate is not known.

If the resolution is approved by the commissioners, the EMS levy will be put on the August primary ballot.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue covers Gales Addition, Dry Creek, Elwha, Deer Park, Black Diamond, Lake Sutherland and other unincorporated areas surrounding the city of Port Angeles as well as the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

In November 2024, voters approved a levy lid lift, raising the fire district’s levy from 96 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to $1.50 per $1,000.

For more information about the fire district, go to www.clallamfire2.org.