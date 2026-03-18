North Olympic History Center to list portion of property for $600,000

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic History Center will put some of its property up for sale on the northern portion of its campus at Eighth and C streets in Port Angeles.

The 0.91-acre parcel will be listed for $600,000 as it moves toward commercial rezoning, making it suitable for mixed use development, the history center (NOHC) said in a news release.

The NOHC plans to use proceeds from the sale to remove the Lincoln School building. The decision was reached after more than three years of research and community outreach, according to the news release.

Despite investing a more than half a million dollars in stabilizing efforts since it acquired the building in 1991 — including a new roof, internal structure reinforcements and a new concrete floor — the NOHC has been unable to stop the continuing deterioration of the 107-year-old unreinforced masonry building.

“The NOHC recognizes the community’s strong connection to the Lincoln Elementary School building,” the organization stated in the news release. “This was a difficult decision made after long and careful deliberation. However, the sale will allow the organization to focus on its primary mission and programs that support it, like the Moving the Mail traveling exhibit currently on display in the county courthouse and upcoming History Tales presentation about the H.B.C. schooner Cadboro at the Port Angeles Library on April 19.”

For more information or a tour of the property, the NOHC said to contact Bill Leland, a certified commercial investment member, at 360-582-6417 or by email at bill@brodybroker.com.