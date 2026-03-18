Multiple arrests made by OPNET narcotics team

PORT ANGELES — Multiple agencies involved with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team stopped an alleged drug operation in Clallam County with arrests over two days.

On March 11, two men suspected of being involved in the drug dealing operation, Patrick Nelson, 52, and Johnny Watts, 50, were arrested at a rental home in the Agnew area.

Nelson allegedly hid in an attic for several hours.

Nelson, a former Clallam County resident with a violent criminal history, was released from prison in December 2025 and had an active state Department of Corrections warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Watts was detained by deputies who discovered a loaded firearm in his pocket.

He was arrested on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Clallam County Jail.

Watts was being held on $250,000 bail and was set to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Peninsula Crisis Response Team responded to help arrest Nelson.

Law enforcement issued a public notification through Everbridge asking that nearby residences be evacuated as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nelson surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without incident after several hours of negotiations and a standoff.

The Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Nelson was booked on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office stated that, on March 12, OPNET’s investigation uncovered Kitsap County residents who were staying at the 7 Cedars Casino in Blyn were involved in the alleged drug operation.

Dylan Marsh-Backs, 35, of Silverdale was arrested on investigation of delivery of a controlled substance.

OPNET, in coordination with local law enforcement partners and 7 Cedars surveillance staff, located the group.

Marsh-Backs was arrested and found with 196.37 grams of fentanyl packaged separately for distribution, a scale, packaging materials and two loaded pistol magazines.

After deputies served a search warrant for his vehicle, a pistol and ammunition were found. Marsh-Backs is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions related to unlawful firearm possession and delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Marsh-Backs was booked into the Clallam County Jail on investigation of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was being held Tuesday on $250,000 bail.

Jonathan Karns, 43, of Port Orchard also was arrested after a search warrant revealed his luggage contained fentanyl, a digital scale with residue, documentation of drug sales, a 9mm pistol and a bolt-action shotgun.

Karns is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous felony convictions, including burglary and felony assault.

He was arrested on investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was being held Tuesday in the Clallam County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Lindsey Heidner, 41, of the Key Peninsula, also was arrested in possession of a 9mm pistol without a concealed weapons permit and booked into the Clallam County Jail on investigation unlawful carry of a firearm.

Heidner was being held Tuesday on $12,000 bail.

Another woman was detained and questioned before she was released.

Items seized

OPNET reportedly seized just less than 262 grams of fentanyl, more than 515 grams of methamphetamine, more than 30 grams of suspected cocaine, 147 Suboxone strips, two shotguns, a rifle, seven pistols, multiple scales, packaging and about $18,980 in cash.