Animals, abstracts to fill Northwind Art gallery in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — It all began with a trip into the woods outside of town to look inside painter Randy Sturgis’ studio. Northwind Art Executive Director Martha Worthley had heard about Sturgis’ work and wanted to see it for herself.

Inside the studio, she was enchanted.

“Randy’s paintings take the viewer on a journey,” Worthley said. “His forms are organic, and your eye is constantly moving, landing on new, intriguing details.”

Worthley and Northwind curator Suzanne Lamon started dreaming up a show at Jeanette Best Gallery, Northwind Art’s downtown Port Townsend venue. They wanted to pair paintings with sculpture to create a rich gallery environment. They started looking for a sculptor and found Peter Koronakos, who creates assemblage animals.

The result is the dual exhibition which will open Thursday: “New Work by Randy Sturgis and Peter Koronakos,” presenting more than 40 works at Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St. The venue is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. For more information, go to NorthwindArt.org.

A celebration of the show will be conducted at the gallery on April 4 during the First Saturday Art Walk, and the artists will be on hand from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening. “New Work” will stay on view through May 4.

Koronakos has shown his sculptures in Northwind Art’s “Small Expressions” and “Showcase 2025” exhibits. This new exhibition will bring a much larger herd of them.

Koronakian creatures, which include mammals, birds and a multi-species school of fish, are made of vintage odds and ends. The artist uses these ingredients, from sports equipment to household hardware, to give his animals character.

“I am constantly acquiring interesting objects and, on my workbench, the pieces will jockey themselves into piles from which an animal is created,” said the artist, who is largely self-taught.

Sturgis, an alumnus of the Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design, said he wanted to be an artist ever since he discovered the art room at his public school in Colorado. Sculptors and painters through the ages inspire him, from Michelangelo, El Greco and Georgia O’Keeffe to Lockwood “Woody” Dennis of Port Townsend.

“Such amazing shoulders to stand upon,” Sturgis said.

His paintings, made with acrylic, oil and charcoal, are sometimes created in honor of his artist mentors, and sometimes in response to an international event. Titles range from “Swimming in Sandy’s Pond” to “Chechnya Trans-fer.”

“I’m interested in making (paintings) that are high quality and that are enjoyable and maybe challenging,” the artist said.

When working, he tries to stay out of his own way and allow emotion to flow onto his canvas.

Worthley said people who walk inside the exhibit will find two artists who’ve used shapes and colors in unexpected, dramatic ways — even as their palettes harmonize.

In the show, Koronakos’ sculptures appear whimsical at first, “but on closer inspection, they reveal remarkable ingenuity. Found objects become integral parts of his animals — a wire whisk as a tail, forks as paws — with teeth always meticulously crafted,” Worthley said.

“This exhibition invites you to experience two very different approaches to making art — and encourages you to notice new possibilities.”