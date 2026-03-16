PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: It was truly a frosty Frosty Moss Relay

Maggie Leuzzi of the team “The Five Hoars-Men of the Apocalypse” comes to the relay exchange at the Port Angeles Boat Haven on Saturday. Waiting for her are her relay mates. She is carrying the relay baton of a knitted banana slug. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — It was indeed a frosty Frosty Moss Relay this year.

Run under sunny skies, this year’s relay endurance race took place in sub-freezing temperatures, especially in the morning and in the hills 1,600 feet above Lake Crescent.

The Frosty Moss Relay is the first race of the year put on by Peninsula Adventure Sports. It is an 80-mile team relay event from the Sol Duc Valley to Blyn, following the Olympic Adventure Trail and the Olympic Discovery Trail. More than 300 people participated in the long relay and the shorter “Mini Moss.”

Powering their way through the cold were the Seattle Front Stunners in a time of 8 hours, 30 minutes, 56.6 seconds. The battle for second place was close with the Barron Park Striders finishing in a time of 9:03:01.7. Third place was the Suitcase of Courage just behind in a time of 9:04:20.2.

A total of 55 four- to five-person teams completed this year’s race, with three two- to three-person teams and 10 50K individuals. Another 29 teams competed in the less taxing 30-mile “Mini-Moss” from Ediz Hook to Blyn.

Winning the two- to three-person relay were the OGs in a time of 10:42:54.9. Second place was Magnum Sphagnum in 10:55:15.9 and third was She Unit in 12:42:29.9.

Winning the 50K individual race was Philip Mason in a time of 5:20.15.8. Second was Clark Driese in 5:47:57.2 and third was Luke Wage (5:51:06.9).

The top female 50K runner was Chrissy Brown in 5:59:22.1, fourth overall, followed by Christa Sweers in 6:23:58.4, good for fifth. Gay Hunter finished third among the women in 7:21:33.3.

The winning Mini Moss group was Team Renard in 4:02:18.6. A close second was F2F Flashes and Blurs in 4:04:22.5 and third were the Trail Snails in 4:12:42.8.

As part of the fun of the Frosty Moss Relay, awards are also given out for costumes, etc. The best team theme was awarded to the Mighty Morphin Power Pacers, while the top “influencer team” was the Taco Belles.

There will also be awards for best exchange zones.

Two teams from The Root Finders were awarded the Last Slug Standing award for coming in last in a time of 15:21:30, but more importantly, finishing the race. The mediocrity award for the team in the median among finishers was given to the RocuRUNiums with its time of 12:37:00.

The next race on the Peninsula Adventure Sports calendar is the Olympic Adventure Trail (OAT) Run, a 50K, 12K and half-marathon trail run April 11.