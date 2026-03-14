LETTER: Climate change hoax

You can’t cherry-pick science. You can’t accept rocket science and not medical science, believe in engineering but not biology. And yet the Trump administration now calls climate change a hoax, dismissing the views of the international scientific world.

Moreover, repudiating its findings will fuel pollution and environmental destruction that will cause more calamity and death to an already-taxed planet.

President Trump can now add another moniker to his lengthy list of appellations: convicted felon, sexual predator, narcissist, bully, racist, liar and, now, ignoramus.

Is it too much to ask our leaders to have a modicum of intelligence, to be semi-literate and to be educated? What is the point of sending children to school to learn about history, literature and science if the leader of the free world can act like Humpty Dumpty?

Well, maybe to learn what happened to him.

John Delaney

Port Townsend