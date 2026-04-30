Sequim Bay Yacht Club to celebrate boating season opener

Sequim Bay Yacht Club will celebrate the opening of boating season on Sunday. Visitors 18 and older can try rowing the club’s quad shell with experienced rowers.

SEQUIM — The Sequim Bay Yacht Club will celebrate the opening of boating season on Sunday at John Wayne Marina.

Festivities will commence at 9:30 a.m. in the club room, 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road, with light refreshments and information about the club’s 50-year history and club membership.

At the same time, under a canopy at the boat launch in the marina’s north parking lot, families can sign up, weather permitting, for complimentary rides on the club’s sailboats and on club members’ power boats.

Space on the boats will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Closed-toe, flat-heeled shoes are recommended. Personal flotation devices will be provided.

Visitors 18 and older can try rowing in Sequim Bay on the club’s quad shell with experienced rowers.

Members also will lead shoreside activities for children.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., by the flagpole, there will be some special presentations, the blessing of the fleet and a bagpipe concert.

Members will then move to the docks to take out their decorated boats for a 3 p.m. parade in the bay.

Bagpiper Erik Evans will play on Pitship Point throughout the parade.

For more information, visit https://sequimbay yacht.club.