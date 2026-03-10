Woodworker to be featured during Second Saturday Art Walk

Steve Portner, a local woodworker, will display his work in “Self Reflection” at Harbor Art Gallery throughout March.

PORT ANGELES — Harbor Art Gallery will host a reception for woodworker Steve Portner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

Portner’s solo exhibit, “Self Reflection,” showcases his woodworking. The exhibit begins with function and evolves into artistry.

“Most of my work starts out as functional pieces,” Portner said. “When fortune strikes, I’m able to enhance my work with some form of art.

“That artistic element may take the form of hand carving, intricate marquetry or carefully executed exposed joinery, each detail elevating a practical object into something contemplative and enduring.”

The exhibit’s title speaks to the literal surfaces of finely finished wood and to Portner’s artistic journey.

Although largely self-taught, Portner studied French marquetry at the American School of French Marquetry in San Diego under Patrick Edwards and Patrice Lejeune.

“Self Reflection” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles, throughout March.