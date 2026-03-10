Port Angeles Community Players to host ‘Play That Goes Wrong’

The Port Angeles Community Players will stage “The Play That Goes Wrong” through March 29. Clockwise from top left are Jessica Baskaran, Zach Wiedenhoeft, Josh McLean, Matt Forrest, Nikki Forrest, Deanna Eickhoff, Ben Heintz and Chelsea Doyle.

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Community Players will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through March 29.

The show will be on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org.

Jessica McKenzie will direct the play, which was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The comedy follows an amateur drama group attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery, but it’s plagued by actors who can’t remember their lines or cues, a set that is falling apart and props that keep breaking.