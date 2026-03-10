Mochrie, Mecci to perform improv under hypnosis at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci will present “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $30 to $70 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The show will feature Mochrie, an improv performer known for “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and Mecci, a hypnotist.

Mecci will hypnotize 20 volunteers and the most receptive of them will join Mochrie to create an instant improv troupe and perform the rest of the show while fully under hypnosis.