Gala concert, dinner to support Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra

Piano virtuoso Alexander Tutunov will join the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra for its Concert & Cuisine gala on April 11. (Port Angeles Symphony)

PORT ANGELES — A night of live music and Northwest cooking are coming April 11 as the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra presents a special evening at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Tickets are on sale for Concert & Cuisine, a fundraiser for the nonprofit community orchestra, now in its 94th year. Reservations are available at portangelessymphony.org or by calling the symphony office at 360-457-5579.

Gala-goers can choose to attend the Port Angeles Symphony’s 5:30 p.m. concert, which will feature piano virtuoso Alexander Tutunov. The centerpiece will be Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, the dramatic and lyrical piece the composer wrote when he was 24.

Patrons also can make reservations for the auction and dinner catered by Kokopelli Grill, right after the concert, in the Sunset Lounge upstairs at Field Hall, 201 W. Front St.

Concert-only tickets are $35 to $45 while the concert, auction and dinner together are $125. All proceeds will support the Port Angeles symphony’s community programming.