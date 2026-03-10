Applications open for Young Artist Competition

Bassist William Morgensen participates in last year’s Young Artist Competition. Morgensen is a student of Michael McLeron, a double bassist in the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra. (Karl Perry)

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will accept applications for its 2026 Young Artist Competition until March 28.

Applications are posted at www.ptsymphony.org/young-artists.

The free competition will conducted April 11 at Grace Lutheran Church in Port Townsend.

The annual event provides performance opportunities, recognition and awards for young Jefferson County musicians.

“Our goal with this competition is to provide local young musicians a positive performing experience with feedback from professional artists, as well as a fun day with their musical peers,” said Tigran Arakelyan, the symphony’s conductor and artistic director. “Past participation has been strong, and we hope everyone encourages young musicians in our community to apply.”

The competition is open to Jefferson County residents from ages 4 to 22 who play strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion or piano and who did not place first in last year’s Senior Division.

Musicians up to age 13 will compete in the Junior Division for a first-place prize of $250, a second-place prize of $150 or $75 for third place.

Musicians 13 and older will compete in the Senior Division for a first-place prize of $500, a second-place prize of $250 or $200 for third place.

The winner of the Senior Division may be invited to perform as a guest soloist with the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra during a concert in the symphony’s 2026-2027 season.

For more information, email Pamela Roberts, the competition coordinator, at ptsoyac@gmail.com.