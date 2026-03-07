Nominations open for Clallam County Community Service Awards

PORT ANGELES — Nominations for the 2026 Clallam County Community Service Awards are open.

The 46th annual awards, presented by Peninsula Daily News, the Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, will be presented at an evening reception on May 6 at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

The awards recognize volunteers who have made significant contributions to the community. They are an opportunity for Clallam County residents to nominate those who have shown dedication, compassion and selflessness.

“The Clallam County Community Service Awards honors and celebrates the dedication of our community volunteers, and we are grateful for the opportunity to present these with the Soroptimist International of Port Angeles – Noon Club and the Boys & Girls clubs,” said Eran Kennedy, the regional publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum.

“I’m excited to add the youth awards program this year and thrilled the Boys & Girls clubs will help facilitate it.”

Nominations must be made using the accompanying coupon and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27, to Peninsula Daily News, 1102 E. First St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Up to three letters of support describing the merits and accomplishments of the person being nominated must be included with the coupon, and a photo submission would be appreciated.

The nomination should include supporting documents, such as copies (not originals) of other awards, newspaper articles or letters of support.

Anyone who lives in Clallam County can be nominated.

The award is intended for volunteers, not paid-position employees.

Honorees can be from any part of the county and represent diverse backgrounds. To be considered, nominees have either demonstrated acts of courage, vision, dedication and tenacity, or made a significant contribution of time, skills, resources and/or financial assistance for the betterment of life in Clallam County.

They also could demonstrate a commitment to leadership and civic responsibility by giving time and service over many years. In their community service, nominees also should demonstrate superior leadership, follow strong ethical and moral standards and serve as a role model.

Recipients of the Community Service Award in the past are not eligible for a 2026 award.

Those previously nominated but not selected for a Community Service Award are eligible for renomination.

A panel of judges will review the nominations in April and select up to three adults ages 22 and older and up to three youth ages 12-21 to receive a Community Service Award.

Past recipients have organized community efforts to clean up waterways, served as literacy tutors, raised money for the disabled, protected animals, organized food programs for the hungry, aided crime victims and their families, founded a cancer survivor support group, built a playground for special-needs children and were instrumental in the creation of teen activity centers.

Past recipients

2025 — Heidi Simpson, Sherrilyn Phillis, Paul Forrest, John Burdick and Karolyn Burdick.

2024 — Betsy Reed Schultz, Gordon Taylor, Don Zanon, Steph Ellyas, Lyn Fiveash and Carol Labbe.

2023 — Mike Dukes, Lloyd Eisenman and Emily Westcott.

2022 — No awards were presented due to COVID-19.

2021 — Bruce and Kathleen Reiter, Jim Stoffer and Captain-Crystal Stout.

2020 — Jayson Grice, Gary Gleason, Donald McIntyre, Tim Tucker, Cherie Kidd and River Jensen.

2019 — Tim Crowley, Judy Hendrickson, Edna Petersen and Leslie Robertson.

2018 — Jim Hallett, Jim and Donna Buck, Carol Sinton, Kim Rosales and John Brewer.

2017 — Dianna Cross, Charles Devoney, Jim Walsh, Gary Marler and Bob Agee, Jo Oliver, Mary Sherwood and Tammy Sullenger.

2016 — Rita Berson, Cheryl Bowers, Angela Gooding, D. Mike Phillips and Dr. Gene and Norma Turner.

2015 — Reath Ellefson, The late John Willits, Edna Leppell, Peggy Norri and Wendy and Russ Bonham.

2014 — Hearst and Jerri Coen, Linda deBord, Ron Jones, Wayne Roedell and Mark Schildknecht.

2013 — Leo Campbell, Thelma McCoy, Venay Money, Chuck Preble, Shawnna and Dan Rigg and Janet Young.

2012 — Anna Barrigan, Cheri Fleck, John Halberg, Dan Huff, Jim and Robbie Mantooth and Charles “Moose” Parker.

2011 — Ron Allen, Jaye Moore, Dewey Ehling, Colleen and Ray Divacky, Alan Barnard and Stephen Rosales.

2010 — Sue Nattinger and Coleman Byrnes (joint recipients), Dan Wilder Sr., Roger Wheeler, Susan Hillgren, Don Stoneman and Joe Borden.

2009 — Mikki Saunders, Kathryn Schreiner, Jim Lunt, Chuck Hatten and Tom Schaafsma.

2008 — Harold Baar, Jacqueline Russell, Colleen Robinson, Virginia and Welden Clark of Sequim, Doc Reiss and Barbara Ann Townsend.

2007 — Jim Pickett, Lambert “Bal” Balducci and Kathleen Balducci, Dick and Marie Goin and Orville Campbell.

2006 — Steve Zenovic, Eleanor Tschimperle, Bryce Fish, John and Sue Miles and Steve Methner.

2005 — Rose Crumb, the Rev. Charles “Charlie” Mays, Liz Zenonian-Waud, the Rev. Mel Wilson and his wife, Kathy and Gary Colley.

2004 — John and Lelah Singhose, June Robinson, Roger Oakes and Cheryl Baumann.

2003 — Cody Sandell, John and Anne-Marie Summers, Edward Hopfner and Patty Hannah.

2002 — Denise Brennan, John Pope, John Reed and Cynthia Martin.

2000-01 — Phil and Deborah Morgan-Ellis, Sharon Fox, Kristin Prater Glenn, Cal Mogck and Manuela Velasquez.

1999 — Bill Fatherson, Dorothy Skerbeck and S. Brooke Taylor.

1998 — George Woodriff, Earl Gilson, Stuart Smith and Tom McCabe.

1996-97 — Dave Robinson, Dennis Duncan, Jo Davies, Art Judd and Alberta Thompson.

1995 — Mac Ruddell, Bonnie and Larry Hurd, Joyce McDaniel, Pat Soderlind and Harry Jackson.

1994 — Steve Tharinger, Cindy Souders, Ray Gruver and Betty and Frank Wilkerson.

1993 — Jessica Schreiber, Jim Jones, Betty Soderlind and Al Charles Jr.

1992 — Helen Dawley, Lew Bartholmew, Chuck Maiden and Arlene Engel.

1991 — Ginger Haberman, Tom Santos, Adabelle Square, Bob and Lois Blake and Lucile Levien.

From 1980 to 1990, one Clallam County Citizen of the Year was named.

Recipients were Gay Knutson, 1990; Joe Hawe, 1989; Sue Shane, 1988; Eloise Kailin, 1987; Maureen Williams, 1986; Leonard Beil, 1985; Barbara Kelso, 1984; Dorothy Hegg, 1983; Phyllis Hopfner, 1982; John Brady, 1981; and Art Feiro, 1980.