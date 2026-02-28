EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Olympic Medical Center interim CEO Mark Gregson.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Scott Brandon, Olympic Peninsula Community Clinic CEO.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Colleen Robinson, Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County CEO.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for more information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Kiwanis Pacific NW District, presented by Carla Sue.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features Nancy Stephanz on affordable housing.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a business meeting.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or a beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Olympic Medical Center interim CEO Mark Gregson.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features “Piloting the Seas” with George Fleishfresser.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Forks Chamber of Commerce — Luncheon meetings at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Blakeslee’s Bar & Grill, 1222 S. Forks Ave.

This week features the 2026 Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction, followed by Chris Butler-Minor, community engagement specialist at Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

________

All of the above meetings are open to the public.