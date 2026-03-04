State treasurer to speak at annual EDC banquet

PORT ANGELES — State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti will replace Howard Behar as keynote speaker on Friday at the Clallam County Economic Development Council’s annual gala and awards presentation at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Pellicciotti, a Democrat, was elected in 2021 after he served as a state representative for the 30th Legislative District in south King and north Pierce counties from 2017-21.

Behar, the former president of Starbucks Coffee Company, was unable to attend the event.

The Clallam EDC Olympic Champion Award recognizes businesses, nonprofits and individuals who contribute to Clallam County’s economic vitality and community development.

Business of the Year nominees:

• Forks Outfitters serves as a retail center in Forks and the West End.

It sells groceries, hardware, sporting goods and apparel for residents and visitors.

• Lux Built, owned by Port Angeles builder Stephen Luxton, develops workforce housing, constructing nearly 20 housing units in recent years.

• Angeles Rentals, Equipment & Supply is an employee-owned business serving contractors, farmers, nonprofits and homeowners.

Nonprofit of the Year nominees:

• The Food Banks of Clallam County provide food distribution services countywide and have continued operations during periods of funding uncertainty.

• The Port Angeles Lions Club conducts service projects, including recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids, building accessibility ramps and supporting youth programs.

• Peninsula Behavioral Health provides behavioral health and substance use disorder services to about 3,500 people in the county.

Olympic Leader of the Year nominees:

• Laurie Szczepczynski, a longtime banker and Port Angeles resident, supports businesses through her professional work and volunteering.

• Katharine Frazier, grants and government affairs manager for the Port of Port Angeles, identifies funding opportunities and manages grant applications that support port projects and economic development efforts.

• Jim Haguewood is recognized for community leadership and involvement with schools, business groups and civic organizations.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m. at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles, is sold out.