Staged reading to tell story of ‘The Road to Mecca’

PORT TOWNSEND — Nobody Panic Productions will present a staged reading of “The Road to Mecca” at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will be at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Helen Heaslip of Bainbridge Island will read the play along with Kimberly Kaye and Ken Grantham of Port Townsend.

The play, which was written by South African playwright Athol Fugard, tells the story of Miss Helen, a senior South African widow, who has been working on a sculpture garden that portrays a trip to Mecca.

While Pastor Marius urges Helen to move to a senior home, Elsa, a Cape Town schoolteacher, encourages Helen in her art.

For more information, call Kimberly Kaye at 360-316-4523 or email kkpaxmundi@protonmail.com.