One dies, three injured in collision involving transit bus

PORT LUDLOW — A head-on traffic collision involving two passenger vehicles and a Jefferson Transit bus resulted in a fatality, a patient in critical condition and others injured on the scene.

The collision took place near milepost 9 on state Highway 104 at about 6:53 p.m. Tuesday night.

Pelilu Wines, 17, of Poulsbo was driving a 2018 Honda CRV westbound on Highway 104 when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the transit bus head-on, the State Patrol said. The bus subsequently crossed the center line and struck a third vehicle, which had been following closely behind the Honda, the agency added.

Wines died at the scene.

The bus driver, Michael Berrett, 62, of Port Townsend, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A passenger on the bus was not injured.

Meanwhile, Christopher Fiorini, 41, of Sequim and Elizabeth Fiorini, 68, of Sequim were in a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was traveling westbound on Highway 104. Both were injured and transported to Jefferson Healthcare hospital, the State Patrol said.

All were wearing seatbelts except for the passenger on the bus, the State Patrol added.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, the agency added. The cause was pending an investigation.

Highway 104 was closed in both directions for several hours as of 8:39 p.m., according to East Jefferson Fire Rescue.

