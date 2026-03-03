AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Trio of Sequim, PA wrestlers make all-league team

PORT ANGELES — Three Sequim and Port Angeles wrestlers were named to the Olympic All-League Wrestling squad.

Making the team were Port Angeles’ Bryelle Wopperer in the 155-pound girls class and Port Angeles’ Kyler Williams in the boys 126 class and Sequim’s Ryan Spelker in the boys 132 class.

Williams and Spelker went on to place at the state championships held a week and a half ago at the Tacoma Dome.

Port Angeles’ Oliver Martinez (175 pounds) and Lilly Lancaster (115 pounds) also placed at the Mat Classic but did not make the all-league teams. Luan Bekteshi of North Kitsap, also in the 175 weight class, won the state 2A championship and was named to the all-league team.

Marissa Brandt of Olympic was named the all-league wrestler at 115 pounds. She finished sixth at state while Lancaster finished fifth.

Full Olympic League wrestling teams

Girls — Lucy Saeed, King., 100; Natalie Roberts, NM, 105; Kailey Balajadia, Brem., 110; Marissa Brandt, Oly., 115; Evelyn Talbot, NM, 120; Hannah Weaver, King., 125; Sydnnie Imlay, NM, 130; Brooke Howard, NM, 135; Carly Anderson, NK, 140; Emily Gomez, NK, 145; Bryelle Wopperer, PA, 155; Camrynn Pike, NM, 170; Ashley Serrano, Oly.

Boys — Jacob Ringlbauer, Oly., 106; Jacob Wilkins, Oly., 113; Anthony Murphy, Brem., 120; Kyler Williams, PA, 126; Ryan Spelker, Seq., 126; Kaiden Sorensen, Brem., 138; Omid Neghabat, BI, 144; Finn Devine, Oly., 150; Keith Bevers, Brem., 157; Brayden Bourboulis, NM, 165; Luan Bekteshi, NK, 175; Marquise Vestal, NK, 190; Theo Stearns, NK, 215; Carter Jamieson, Brem., 285.

OJBR tryouts

PORT ANGELES — Olympic Junior Babe Ruth will hold baseball tryouts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Field.

Tryouts are mandatory for newly registered players. Registration has closed.

OJBR is also holding skills clinics which are not required but highly recommended. These are for players who have already registered.

The skills testing and tryouts will be run by Carey Pavlak and Mike Politika.

Two skills clinics will be held tonight at the North Olympic Baseball and Softball barn at 260 Easy Street in Port Angeles. The first from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is for players whose last names begin with A-M and the second from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. are for players whose last names begin with N-Z.

A big turnout is expected, so players are asked to only show up at their assigned clinic.

PA wrestling club

PORT ANGELES — Registration and practices for the Port Angeles Wrestling Club freestyle season begins Monday.

Sign ups begin on the first day of practice and will go until March 25.

The season will run until May 2. Practices will be held twice a week. As with the folkstyle wrestling program, every wrestler has the opportunity to compete in optional weekend tournaments.

The cost is $125 per wrestler and includes a USA Wrestling Card and a Freestyle Club T-shirt. For folkstyle season wrestlers, the cost will be $85. Discounts are available for families with three or more participants, and scholarships are available for people in need.

Those with questions can contact Dom Timperio at 360-808-7552 or Rob Gale at 360-460-1284 or rgale@ portangelesschools.org.

Practice times will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

