Youth volunteer Bridge named Citizen of the Year

Citizen of the Year finalist Gary Huff, left, stands with Emerging Leader recipient Laila Sundin and 2025 Citizen of the Year John Bridge on Feb. 24 at The Cedars at Dungeness for the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Citizen of the Year awards luncheon. Bridge said he was overwhelmed with joy after he received the award because he’s known so many of the past recipients. “It just feels great,” he said. (Monica Berkseth/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — Longtime youth volunteer John Bridge was named Citizen of the Year at the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards luncheon at The Cedars at Dungeness.

Gary Huff was a finalist for the honor, and Sequim High School senior Laila Sundin was named the first recipient of the chamber’s new Emerging Leader award.

All three were recognized Feb. 24 for their community service during the luncheon, which drew about 75 attendees.

“The 2025 Citizen of the Year was awarded to John Bridge for his many years of working with youth in our community,” the chamber stated in a news release. “From refereeing to coaching and mentoring student athletes and chess team competitors to serving on boards for the Sequim School District and Sequim Education Foundation, John’s breadth of service over several decades is something many of the Citizens of the Year since 1968 have had in common.”

Bridge said he felt “overwhelmed, because I have known so many of the other winners of this, and it just feels great.”

As winner of the Emerging Leader award, Sundin will receive a scholarship for the Business Leadership Academy at Peninsula College.

A Sequim native, Sundin is a dual-sport varsity athlete, a member of the National Honor Society, an elected student leader and a community volunteer.

Huff, a member of the Olympic Peninsula YMCA board, was a finalist for Citizen of the Year because of his fundraising efforts that not only benefited the Y but helped ensure no one is turned away due to inability to pay for a membership.

His volunteer work also includes trail maintenance in Olympic National Park.

The chamber hosts an awards luncheon each year to honor volunteers.

Nominations open in late fall and awards are announced in February.

Fore more information about the program, go to sequimchamber.com/coty.

Past recipients

1992 — Bud Knapp

1993 — Paul Higgins

1994 — Rand Thomas

1995 — Rochelle McHugh

1996 — Esther Nelson

1997 — Annette Hanson

1998 — Jim & Cathy Carl

1999 — Bill Fatherson

2000 — Robert Clark

2001 — Don Knapp

2002 — Gil Oldenkamp

2003 — John Beitzel

2004 — Emily Westcott

2005 — Lee Lawrence

2006 — Bob and Elaine Caldwell

2007 — Stephen Rosales

2008 — Walt & Sherry Schubert

2009 — Tom Schaafsma

2010 — Jim Pickett

2011 — Dick Hughes

2012 — Kevin Kennedy

2013 — Gary Smith

2014 — Cliff Vining

2015 — Louie Rychlik

2016 — Dave Bekkevar

2017 — Judy Reandeau Stipe

2018 — Don, Clare Manis Hatler

2019 — Deon Kapetan

2020 — First responders

2021 — Jean Wyatt

2022 — David Blakeslee

2023 — Renne Emiko Brock

2024 — Ron Stecker