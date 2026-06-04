Port Townsend Pride event set for Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — Organizers of Port Townsend Pride say Saturday’s intergenerational event, which will include music, drag performances, speakers, food and local vendors, is a reflection of the community.

The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Pope Marine Park. Last year’s event drew about 3,000 attendees.

“Last week, I was at the Farmers Market promoting Pride and spoke with someone who had participated in our Pride Boat Parade last year,” wrote Kerri Kitaji, The Production Alliance’s event coordinator, via email. “They told me that when they arrived at Pride, they only made it a few feet into the event before they burst into tears. Seeing so many people gathered together in support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in a small town like Port Townsend made them feel accepted and connected in a way they hadn’t expected.”

That experience is what Kitaji said she hopes people feel at the event.

She also hopes they see the amount and diversity of community resources and support available to them, not just during Pride, but year-round.

Organizers said they are consciously bridging generational divides.

“Especially in this time of pretty constant reference to the differences between generations, Port Townsend Pride wants to honor the wisdom and accomplishments of our elders and welcome in the young people to the richness and solidarity that is queer community,” wrote Danni McClelland, a member of the Pride Council and the executive director of the Port Townsend Film Festival.

“I always think about the youth and how important it is for them to see representation even in a small town,” wrote Lissette Garay, a member of the Pride Council and co-owner of La Cocina. “Yes! times feel heavy but we cannot forget to celebrate each other and how far we have come and have yet to go. The connection to the community and the light you feel during pride is much needed during the adversity in our history.”

Programming for younger crowds includes the Kid Zone and a dedicated Drag Story Time featuring Lavender Lemonade at 1:45 p.m. Further, youth support organizations are integrated into the park layout to link families with year-round resources, including The Nest — which offers youth-led spaces and programming — and The Benji Project, which hosts an annual Pride Camp.

Organizers have prioritized accessibility in their planning this year, Kitaji said. Physical and communication access measures include full live American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for the entire main stage lineup, clear accessible routing throughout the park grounds, accessible parking and accessible restrooms.

The historic Cotton Building will serve as a dedicated Sensory Zone, providing a low-stimulation refuge equipped with hands-on sensory activities, noise-canceling headphones available for loan, and free Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyards.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a voluntary way for individuals to let others know that they have a disability, condition or need that is not immediately visible and may benefit from additional understanding, patience, assistance or time, according to the event’s website.

“For me, the goal is that if someone wants to come to Pride, they can fully experience it,” Kitaji said. “We want people to be able to enjoy the performances, visit booths, connect with community, and participate in ways that work for them.”

Kitaji said the organizers are learning more about accessibility every year and that she hopes it becomes a regular part of event planning conversations in Port Townsend.

The show schedule features local talent, celebrating the area’s artists, performers and musicians. The lineup highlights the Emerging Artists Program — a Production Alliance initiative helping new performers launch careers — featuring sets from rising local bands Ember and Jade alongside Chloroform Rags.

The stage program also will feature guest speakers Marsha Botzer and Martha Trolin, alongside high-energy crowd favorites like the Country Queers Variety Hour, a performance by Rhoda Gravel and a grand finale from Drag Extravaganza.

Kitaji said the speakers will provide opportunities for reflection and education.

“Both (speakers) bring decades of experience in advocacy, public service and community leadership,” she said. “It felt important this year to include voices that can help connect our community’s history, present and future while reminding us of the progress that’s been made and the work that continues.”

Drag performances have always been an important part of Pride, Kitaji said.

“These performances bring so much creativity, joy and energy to the event and are always crowd favorites,” she said.

For the full Main Stage performance schedule and artist bios, visit theproductionalliance.org/pridestage.

Of the 62 booths planned, 39 are 2SLGBTQIA+ businesses, organizations and community groups, Kitaji said.

“A huge portion of the festival is made up of local people sharing their work, building connections and supporting one another,” Kitaji said.

Kitaji noted that 2SLGBTQIA+ vendors are given booth space for free at the event.

For a full list of vendors, along with a vendor map, visit theproductionalliance.org/ptpride.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.