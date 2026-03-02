SPORTS PHOTO: Last Chance tourney takes over PA gyms

The Last Chance Basketball Tournament was held at the Port Angeles High School gyms and the Roosevelt Elementary School this weekend. It’s the sixth and final tournament of the year featuring boys and girls teams in grades fourth through eighth. It is called the Last Chance Tournament because the winning teams in each division will go onto the state tournament in Spokane in the spring. A total of 54 teams came from as far as Blaine, Bellingham, Anacortes, Sumner and Eatonville. Here, Logan Dilley from the Forks eighth-grade boys team drives around his opponent from Blaine. Blaine won this game 45-24. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)